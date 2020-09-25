A hapū-led project to restore native forest beside Whangaroa Harbour has been granted more than $1.54 million from the Government's One Billion Trees fund. The announcement was made yesterday by Forestry Minister Shane Jones during a visit to Kōwhairoa Peninsula Historic Reserve, which was returned in a 2017 Treaty settlement. Since then Kaitangata hapū has been working on a largely volunteer basis to eradicate pests and replant forests felled for kauri timber. The grant will allow the hapū to significantly scale up its work. Jones was joined on the boat trip to isolated Kōwhairoa by his Northland electorate rivals Matt King and Willow-Jean Prime and Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis. He also announced a $286,000 grant to Te Roroa Development Trust for a reforestation project on the west coast.

Daylight saving kicks in

New Zealand springs forward tomorrow morning as daylight saving time begins. Clocks will go forward by one hour at 2am on Sunday. Daylight saving time will continue until Sunday, April 4, 2021, when clocks will go back by one hour to NZ standard time.

While adjusting clocks and devices, it is a good time to check emergency plans, survival kits and smoke alarms.

Tsunami siren testing tomorrow

Northland's tsunami siren network will be tested at the beginning of daylight saving tomorrow. The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens in coastal communities - from Te Hapua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west - will sound twice, at 10am for 10 minutes and again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults.

Te Moana Glow Show touring

Te Moana Glow Show is about to take its "magical te reo Māori theatre experience for children aged 2 to 10 years" on the road, with 35 venues from Kaitaia to Invercargill, starting at Te Ahu in Kaitaia on Monday and Tuesday next week, followed by Kerikeri's Turner Centre on October 12-13.

The performance is billed as a new twist on the smash hit Matariki Glow Show, a glow-in-the-dark theatre show seen by more than 21,000 children last year.

Featuring more than 45 giant-scale, glow-in-the-dark puppets under ultraviolet light in a black box theatre, Te Moana Glow Show is rich in te reo Māori and a wonderful opportunity for children to learn about elements of Māori myth and legend in an entertaining way.

It is described as a perfect opportunity to get the family, a pre-school or school group together to learn about our New Zealand's treasured kaimoana, with children able to learn more via questions and answers after each 45-minute performance.

Show times and ticket prices are designed to suit families - go to www.glowshow.co.nz.

Venue capacities will be reflective of prevailing Covid-19 alert levels.

Stabbing accused denied bail

A Northland man who triggered a police manhunt after an alleged stabbing at a petrol station has been refused bail. Simon van Duyn, 33, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, breach of community work and two counts of assault on a person in a family relationship. He intends to apply for bail again when he is next due in court by audio-visual link on October 6. It is alleged the stabbing occurred on the forecourt of Ngapuhi Service Station in Kaikohe on August 22. Van Duyn was arrested in Auckland several days later.

Bomb scare culprit discharged

A Whangārei man who pleaded guilty to making a joke about a bomb on an Air New Zealand flight has avoided a conviction.

Damien Tokutaahi Hadfield, 26, appeared in the Whangārei District Court this week where he pleaded guilty to a charge laid under the Civil Aviation Act.

Hadfield had joked that his relative had a bomb in his bag as the August 24 flight from Whangārei to Auckland prepared to take off.

The relative was kicked off the flight and his luggage was searched, though nothing of concern was found and the flight took off after a delay.

Judge Greg Davis discharged Hadfield without conviction.