Devilskin kick off tour in Whangārei

Kiwi heavy metal band Devilskin begin their Paint NZ Red national tour, to promote new album Red, in Whangārei on Friday. The band will play at Te Kotahitanga (the Expo Hall) at Forum North from 7pm. Devilskin, buoyed by the lifting of crowd and venue restrictions and huge demand, will be joined by special guests Shepherds Reign. It is an R18 show and tickets are available from Te Manawa the Hub at the Town Basin or ticketek.co.nz.

Postal vote deadline

The deadline to register for a postal vote for the October 17 general election and referendums has been extended by five days to next Monday to give people more time to apply. Postal voting is available for people who cannot go to a voting place to vote in person, for example for health or mobility reasons. People can apply by calling 0800 36 76 56. About 4400 people have registered so far to vote by post and will be sent their voting papers in the mail after voting starts on October 3. Completed voting papers can be returned by post on or before October 14, or dropped off at any voting place before the close of voting at 7pm on election day. After September 28, people can still call 0800 36 76 56 if they are unable to go to a voting place.

Meet the candidates in Kaitaia

Kaitaia Business and Professional Women will host a meet the candidates meeting at Te Ahu, in Kaitaia, on Thursday, starting at 6pm. The Outdoors Party, Green Party, Opportunities Party, One Party, Labour, National, Act and NZ First will all be represented, independent candidate Mike Shaw completing the line-up.

No new Covid cases

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand yesterday, with Northland, and the rest of the country apart from Auckland, moving into alert level 1 at 11.59pm last night. Auckland will move to level 2 on Wednesday at 11.59pm. Cabinet will review the alert levels again on October 5, deciding whether to move alert levels at 11.59pm on October 7.

Clarification

Keith and Diana (not their real names) in our front page story this morning never felt they were shunned as a result of having Covid-19. They were happy with the level of care they received and while the experience has been very hard and still is in many respects they didn't feel as if they were shunned, as our headline said.