

An eyewitness has described last night's arrest of two men in Whangārei after several shots were fired at police.

Police attempted to stop a speeding car in Otangarei about 11:30pm before it fled and a pursuit began. During the chase, a firearm was fired into the air from the vehicle and the pursuit was abandoned.

However, police managed to locate the car in Onerahi and it was successfully spiked. There were no injuries.

"The pursuit was reengaged and a further two shots were fired at police. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Tarewa Road in Whangārei and the two occupants of the car were arrested without incident," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

A firearm was found in the vehicle. The men were aged 23 and 24 and were currently assisting police with their inquiries. They would appear in the Whangārei District Court today on a number of charges, Hill said.

Otaika Rd resident Jayden Jameson, 20, was woken by the chase as it headed north before capturing the arrest on Tarewa Rd on video.

"It was a little bit chaotic, loads of yelling and understandably the officers were pretty aggressive," he said.

Jameson, who had walked to end of his driveway to video the scene, said the encounter was alarming.

"It was a little bit scary. I was just hoping they wouldn't run, I was ready to make a beeline back to the house."

Hill said it was an extremely dangerous incident and ensured that the officers involved in the incident were well-supported.

"It's completely unacceptable for our staff, who leave their families every day to come to work to keep our community safe, to allegedly have a firearm discharged at them a number times," he said.

"Their welfare is our priority and they are being well-cared for by their colleagues and the wider organisation."