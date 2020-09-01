The woman who died in a Far North crash on Saturday has been named as 25-year-old Paris Lee Roche of Kaitaia. She was the driver of a Mitsubishi sedan which hit a roadside barrier on Pukepoto Rd, Kaitaia, just before 3am. Two other people in the vehicle received moderate injuries and were treated at Kaitaia Hospital. Her death, the 18th on Northland roads so far this year, will be referred to the coroner.

Samaritans' car stolen from crash site

Police are still looking for a car stolen from two Good Samaritans while they were helping at the scene of a head-on crash near Kawakawa on Monday. The Hikurangi couple stopped on State Highway 11, between Rigden Rd and Lemon's Hill, after witnessing the smash about 8.20am. A male driver appeared to have suffered moderate injuries so they told him to sit down and wait for an ambulance while they checked the woman and infant in the other vehicle. However, as they were doing so, the other driver jumped in their car and took off towards Paihia. Sergeant Phil Le Comte urged anyone with information about the stolen car — a silver Nissan Pulsar station wagon, registration DPK966 — or the driver to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police believed the male driver had taken a corner too fast and was on the wrong side of the road. The investigation was continuing. The 32-year-old woman and 12-month-old boy in the other car did not require hospital treatment.

Stabbed dog dies

Police are investigating an incident in Kaitaia where a dog was reportedly fatally stabbed. A group of children had been walking the dog, without a lead, according to police, when it became embroiled in a fight with another dog from a property in Lake Rd. The owner of that animal stabbed the other dog three times. The wounded dog ran off and subsequently died.

Show delayed two weeks

Maori Party list rankings

The Māori Party's Te Tai Tokerau candidate, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, is No 6 on the party list for next month's general election, meaning she will likely need to win the electorate to enter Parliament. The first seven places on the list of 21 are taken by the electorate candidates, others from Te Tai Tokerau are Eru Kapa-Kingi (No 10), Dame Naida Glavish (No 13), and Te Ropu Poa (No 19). Party president Che Wilson said the list featured the "fresh look" of indigenous ingenuity and intergenerational insight.