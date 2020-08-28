A man who was the subject of a police manhunt after an alleged stabbing at a Kaikohe service station has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent.

Northland police issued an appeal for sightings of Simon Van Duyn following a serious incident on the Ngāpuhi Service Station forecourt about 4.45pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

The car Van Duyn is thought to have fled in was later found abandoned in Paihia but the man himself vanished, prompting police to appeal for sightings of the 33-year-old.

Advertisement

He was eventually located in Auckland after slipping through Covid-19 road blocks.

Van Duyn appeared in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as charges relating to earlier incidents of assault on a person in a family relationship and breaching community work.

He was remanded in custody and is next due in the Kaikohe District Court on September 1.