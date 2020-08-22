Northland singer/musician/entertainer Troy Kingi has his song Mighty Invader in the running for the APRA Silver Scrolls song of the year award.

The hugely successful artist is one of five in the running for the award, along with Reb Fountain; Nadia Reid; Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djeisan Suskov; and Arapekanga Adams-Tamatea, Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, and Miharo Gregory.

The songs were chosen as finalists by New Zealand APRA members. The award recognises excellence in songwriting and has been presented for 55 years.

In 2018, Kingi was a finalist in the Silver Scrolls for his song Aztechknowledgey, and this year he is once again in the top five for his compelling track Mighty Invader.

Advertisement

From his 2019 reggae album Holy Colony Burning Acres, APRA said Mighty Invader is "an incredible, clear-eyed work exploring the painful legacy of colonisation. It provides a visceral picture of Captain Cook's arrival in the pacific, and the muddy oppression of indigenous people that followed, woven into Kingi's smooth vocals, Marika Hodgson's wonderfully melodic bass lines, and rousing horns from Guy Harrison''.

Top 5 finalists announced for 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards

■ Mighty Invader, written and performed by Troy Kingi (Published by Kobalt Music

Publishing obo Loop Publishing)

■ Don't You Know Who I Am, written and performed by Reb Fountain (Published by Mushroom Music)

■ Get The Devil Out, written and performed by Nadia Reid (Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Blue Raincoat Songs)

■ Glitter, written by Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djeisan Suskov, performed by Benee (Published by Sony/ATV Publishing/Universal Music Publishing)

■ In The Air, written by Arapekanga Adams-Tamatea, Brad Kora, Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, and Miharo Gregory, performed by L.A.B (Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Loop Publishing)

The winners will be announced at the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards on October 14. The other awards presented on the night are:

Advertisement

■ APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo Māori

■ SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition

■ APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award

■ APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award



For more information go to https://apraamcos.co.nz/awards/awards/silver-scroll-awards/apra-silver-scroll/