1 Back to nature

It's Conservation Week so take a fresh look at nature. This year's focus of the week is on the wellbeing benefits of spending time in nature so if the weather is nice, get out and take a walk - whether it be to a nearby reserve, one of the other stunning walks at Whangārei Heads or the Wairoa Stream Track in Kerikeri. Along the way take a moment to appreciate our beautiful natural environment.

2. Exhibition

If the weather isn't so great head to Whangārei Art Museum and explore Shared Stories – an interactive sculptural installation. It explores storytelling through shape and pattern. Artists Trent Morgan and Kim Groeneveld create environments for interaction and participation within gallery and public spaces. Check out the opening hours and what else is happening at whangareiartmuseum.co.nz

The crime drama Gangs of London is on Neon.

3 What to watch

Advertisement

Gangs of London isn't for the faint of heart. The stylish yet violent British action–crime drama television series starring Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley and Colm Meaney is very loosely based on the video game of the same name. Neon.

Whangarei Growers' Market is one of the markets in the region you could head to. Photo / supplied

5. Farmers markets

Get along to one of the region's markets. Whether it is the Whangārei Growers' Market, The Old Packhouse market in Kerikeri or the Kaitaia market it's not only a great opportunity to pick up your fresh fruit and veg for the week but also to support local gowers and businesses. Most of them are operating with level 2 restrictions in place.

5 Music

Your suggested soundtrack to this weekend is New Zealand band Milly Tabak and the Miltones' new album Honest Woman, an enjoyable slice of Americana-blues-folk-funk that follows their d award-winning debut. Check out the epic title track - a perfect Sunday morning in the sunshine kind of song.