While it will be business as usual for Northland's schools during the alert level 2 restrictions, a handful of Auckland students who attend Mangawhai Beach School won't be going to school for the next few weeks.

Mangawhai Beach School is on the southeastern edge of Northland, about a kilometre from the northern boundary of the Super City.

Thousands of students across Auckland are staying home until at least August 26 after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced level 3 Covid-19 resurgence restrictions for the region.

But for Northland's 30,000 or so students and 1200 teachers it's basically business as usual, with school attendance allowed with level 2 Covid-19 restrictions in place.

But at Mangawhai Beach School about half a dozen students live only a few kilometres to the south of the school - in Auckland Council's rohe.

Their Tomarata route school bus has been cancelled and they have to stay home for the duration.

Covid-19 resurgence restrictions forced rapid logistical adjustments to be put into place at the school to bridge the different levels of control required for those who live in Auckland under level 3 controls and those in Northland under level 2.

Two Mangawhai Beach School teachers commute from just a few kilometres south of the school and in Auckland Council's rohe but were still doing so because they're deemed an essential service, a school spokesperson said.

The school is one of Northland biggest primary schools with 523 students. Mangawhai is New Zealand's fastest growing town.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman has assured teachers Northland children could safely attend school during the Covid-19 level 2 restrictions.

"Schools are safe because they are controlled environments, where hygiene habits will be strong, and schools will put into place safe and sensible practice," he said.

Students or staff who were unwell were advised to stay at home, however, and, where practicable, social distancing of one metre should be practised.

Teachers could use PPE if they wished to, but it was not required or recommended.

Teachers were asked to support any parents or caregivers who chose to teach their children at home.