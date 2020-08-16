While Northlanders didn't get a slice of the $50 million Powerball on Saturday a ticket sold in Kerikeri did win big on Strike.

The ticket, sold at New World Kerikeri, was one of two that each won $300,000 on Strike Four.

The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 23, 27, 21, 12 and 22. The Bonus ball 16, and the Powerball 1. The Strike numbers were 16, 10, 25 and 32.

Circus cancels Kaitaia and Kaikohe shows

The Great Moscow Circus has cancelled its shows in Kaikohe and Kaitaia due to Covid-19.

Organisers Weber Brothers Circus ran three back-to-back shows in Whangārei with 100 people per show each day since Wednesday when level 2 restrictions came into effect.

The performers packed up on Saturday and left for their base in Thames.

Rural house burns

Fire crews from Rawene and Kaikohe attended the blaze at a rural home in Omanaia after it was reported by a neighbour at 7.15pm.

No one was present in the house at the time.

Fire and Emergency NZ fire investigator Gary Beer said the fire at the house was "well-involved" by the time firefighters arrived.

Beer said the house was "being used by family on occasion" but there was no one permanently living at the address.

Detectives from the criminal investigation branch attended the scene on Sunday morning and there was a scene guard in place overnight.

Conservation Week

Northland communities are being encouraged to look at nature through new eyes during Conservation Week 2020, which this year runs from August 23.

Conservation Week is an annual event led by the Department of Conservation (DoC), and this year's focus is on the wellbeing benefits of spending time in nature, DoC director general Lou Sanson said.

"The changing Covid situation means we can't run all the events we had planned. But that doesn't stop us immersing ourselves in nature – whatever our circumstances."

Find out more at www.conservationweek.org.nz

Olsen for Infometrics board

Northlander Brad Olsen is the youngest ever appointment to the board of directors of economics consulting firm Infometrics.

Infometrics has announced new appointments to their board of directors, and a new chair of the board.

Dr Amanda Lynn will take over as independent chairwoman, with Chris Whelan and Olsen, who grew up in Whangārei, appointed as new board members.

Infometrics managing director Andrew Whiteford said: ''Brad Olsen is our youngest appointment to the board. He brings a young and energetic vision to the board, a high public profile, and ensures good staff representation at the top level.''