

Northland's hospitality sector is losing customers due to social distancing rules under alert level 2 and fear patrons may choose to stay away with the re-emergence of coronavirus cases.

And the region's leaders are urging Northlanders to explore their own backyard during the restrictions that prevent them from leaving the region, except for essential purposes.

People can still visit bars and restaurants in Northland but have to maintain social distancing which means the number of patrons that can be accommodated in those places will shrink.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the country would maintain its current lockdown settings for 12 more days until 11.59pm on August 26, but Cabinet will review that on August 21.

Northland, along with the rest of the country, will remain at level 2. Auckland will stay at level 3.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and her Kaipara counterpart Dr Jason Smith are calling on Northlanders to explore their own region as they have been cut off from the rest of New Zealand.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for Northlanders to come together and have their own party in their own place," Smith said.

The economic and wellbeing of Northland, he said, was very differently affected compared with other regions and that was a worry.

"I am concerned that Northland will be overlooked regarding its social and economic impact due to the extended lockdown in Auckland because no one is saying they'll allow Northlanders to travel to Waikato through Auckland or someone to come up to Northland

through Auckland."

Mai said everyone in Whangārei could breathe a collective sigh of relief at the prime minister's announcement, although there was a long way to go before normality returned.

"The announcement gives businesses that are feeling anxious relief that things could be okay. It also depends on the sector of the economy so if you have a supermarket you'll do okay but for those relying on visitors, then where to from here?

"It's also a time for Northlanders to explore their own backyard and to discover its fabulous nook and cranny because we can't go anywhere else."

Mai said as the main city of Northland, the impact of level 2 on Whangārei would not be as great as other areas in the region.

The continuation of civil projects in partnership with the Crown and other stakeholders was important to keep the district ticking along and maintain jobs.

Dive! Tutukaka owner Jeroen Jongejans welcomed the news and applauded the Government on extending the wage subsidy nationwide.

"It is, of course, going to be tricky for businesses and, in particular, Northland where a big percentage of clientele are visitors who come from Auckland and they won't be coming for a fortnight," he said.

"But if that's the price we have to pay for having a really good chance of being on top of this virus, then that's not much of a price to pay."

Jongejans, also an advisory board member on a national tourism taskforce, said while business would be slow over the next two weeks, it was fortunate the restrictions had not been imposed in spring or summer - when, he said, Northland businesses earned up to 80 per cent of their revenue.

Jongejans said he didn't expect many businesses to fold in the next fortnight given the wage subsidy extension.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Steve Smith expressed a sigh of relief when he heard the wage subsidy was being extended nationwide.

"Obviously, the wage subsidy stops it from being a complete loss," he said.

While he hadn't had a chance to assess the confidence of Northland businesses regarding the coming weeks, Smith was hopeful people would still support those in the hospitality sector.

Smith said the country's previous experience in alert level 2 made the next fortnight less concerning for Northland businesses.

"Obviously, nobody's thrilled about it but they've been through [alert level two], they know what they can expect in terms of customer volumes. The fact that it is a known quantity makes it a lot less scary."

However, Smith said the level 3 conditions in Auckland would significantly reduce the number of domestic visitors travelling to Northland - which had been trending up recently.

Smith said his biggest concern was the ability of Northland businesses to source raw materials through Auckland.

The region's hospitality industry has been hit hard by the new restrictions, and are expecting that to continue.

Operations manager at McMorrissey's Irish Pub and Eatery in Whangārei, Amitesh Chandra, said his business lost half its customers since the alert level came into force on Wednesday.

"Our capacity is 220 but we can only accommodate 80 at present and on Thursday night we closed at 11pm instead of 1am on Friday. We also can't have DJs."

Amitesh Chandra of McMorrissey's Irish Pub and Eatery in Whangārei lost half of his customers due to social distancing rules. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Chandra said although numbers were down, he was content alert level 2 was maintained which enabled him to continue trading and employing staff.

John Maurice, owner of Kaikohe's Bank Bar and Northland chairman of Hospitality NZ, assured the public the hospitality sector would follow all rules and regulations to keep its staff and customers safe.

"Having progressed from level 4, we don't want to go back. But you'll find less people around because they'll think if it's not necessary to go out, then don't although they still have the freedom to go out and about.

"A lot of people are employed in the hospitality sector and they've got to follow the strict health and safety guidelines to be able to keep trading," he said.