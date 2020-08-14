Key Points:

MC140820NADTESTING2.JPG. People wait in their cars at Whangārei's second testing centre which opened on Winger Cres in Kamo yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham Adam Pearse Northland's maritime workers will receive a mandatory Covid-19 test from tomorrow as the country looks to shore up its border against the virus. Over the next three days, the Northland District Health Board (NDHB) will be testing maritime border workers stationed at ports that receive international vessels. Eligible workers have been informed and given a voucher to facilitate testing. The testing will take place at the Marsden Point Refinery visitors' centre from tomorrow until Monday between 9am-12 noon. From 1pm-3pm, the site will be open for public testing over the three days. For more information on testing venues and times, visit the NDHB website www.northlanddhb.org.nz NDHB medical officer of health Dr Catherine Jackson urged those without symptoms not to seek a test unless they had been advised to by a health official, if they were a close contact of a confirmed case, or if they worked at the border.

Jackson also encouraged people to practise social distancing when visiting Northland's hospitals, but warned against visiting anyone hospital if they felt unwell. About 2000 Covid-19 swabs had been taken in Northland in the last three days.