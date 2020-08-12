A Northland 19-year-old who triggered a week-long police manhunt and the three-day closure of a primary school has appeared in court on a long list of charges.

David Mane went on the run in June after allegedly shooting a man at close range on Wynyard St in Moerewa on June 20.

The victim was seriously injured but survived.

Mane was captured a week later after a public tip-off but not before several homes around Moerewa had been searched by members of the police Armed Offenders Squad.

The local primary school was closed for three days until he was found.

Mane appeared in the Kaikohe District Court before Judge Keith de Ridder on Tuesday, when he was further remanded in custody until September 1.

With so many charges Judge de Ridder said Mane would need time with his lawyer but warned him he would need to enter a plea at his next appearance, which will be by audio-visual link.

Mane's 27 charges include wounding with a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injuring with intent to injure/reckless driving, threatening to kill, commissioning a crime with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, assault with a blunt instrument, burglary and causing harm by posting digital communications.