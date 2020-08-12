There was only one The Beatles.

But since the band formed and became famous in the early 1960s there have been thousands of Beatles tribute acts across the globe.

The songs of the Beatles will come together and be in the ears and eyes of Northland fans when renowned tribute act Abbey Road plays in Whangārei later this month.

On Sunday August 23, from 6pm, Forum North will reverberate to the sounds of Abbey Road - a reminder of the swingin' 60s - the decade of Whangārei becoming a city, Peter Snell running a sub-4 minute mile, the mini skirt, Vietnam, Woodstock, the first man on the moon.

Advertisement

Abbey Road has John (as George), Don (as Paul), Nigel (as Ringo) and Tim (as John), four talented lads who love, live and breathe The Beatles' music.

From "She Loves You" to "Let it Be", "Twist 'n Shout" to "Hey Jude", this "fab foursome" re-create the magic of Beatlemania in those legendary songs that were the soundtrack to many millions of lives, with lyrics that will live forever.

In a three-hour fun-filled, action-packed family show, Abbey Road will take the audience on a magical mystery tour with hits selected from their 100-song repertoire.

The lads turn back time to Liverpool's "Cavern Club", to Hamburg, their American invasion, through six movies, Shea Stadium in New York, Sgt Pepper's to The Beatles' farewell "Get Back" rooftop appearance.

Abbey Road have been performing together since 1995, playing more gigs than The Beatles themselves did.

Show organiser Peter Grattan said the concert would benefit MusicHelps, with net proceeds going to the charity set up to provide support and assistance to New Zealand performers and musicians.