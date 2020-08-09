The NZ Transport Agency says investigations into options for repairs for two slips through the Mangamuka Gorge on State Highway 1 are continuing, but more movement on the sites make it difficult.

The gorge has been closed between Victoria Valley Rd and Makene Rd since mid-July due to two slips caused by heavy rain in the storm that dumped more than 220mm of rain on the region in a few hours.

Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said the weather last weekend and heavy downpours since have seen more movement on the two slips at the northern side of the gorge, with more rain expected early this week.

"Ongoing movement of the slip sites is making it more difficult as we still have some drilling to complete to confirm our repairs for the main slip before we can look at reopening the road, even to one lane. Safety is paramount."

Prepare for heavy rain

Northland is in for another big deluge with potentially up to 100mm of rain expected tomorrow.

MetService said a low pressure system, currently located in the northern Tasman Sea off the coast of Australia, was expected to move eastward and on to the upper North Island on Tuesday.

However, the system would prove more of a short, sharp hit than a slow-moving event.

Rainfall accumulations could reach warning criteria in Northland, MetService said.

Lost festival items at police station

Whangārei police are appealing to those who lost personal belongings during the Good Vibes Winter Festival to collect them from its property office during business hours this week.

Driving licences and cellphones were among items festival organisers handed over to Whangārei police yesterday morning. Stan Walker and Katchafire were among those that performed at the McKay Stadium in Kensington on Saturday evening.

Powerball rolls over to Wednesday

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $43 million.

Seven lucky Lotto players from around the country each won $142,857 with Lotto First Division while Strike Four was also won by a punter from Stratford, who took home $400,000.

The winning Lotto numbers were 4, 7, 11, 16, 23, 28 with Bonus number 36 and Powerball 5.