The pre-trial hearing for a man charged with drink-driving causing death after a crash in Whangārei will be held next month.

Michael Gardyne, 34, was allegedly driving a Jeep Cherokee on Whareora Rd, Whangārei, on August 11, 2018 when it collided head-on with a van being driven by Geoffrey Johnston Pearson, 58, who died at the scene.

Gardyne is on bail to his pre-trial hearing that is set down for September 11. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Cash for work on wharves

Four Hokianga wharves are set for an upgrade after the Provincial Growth Fund granted $1.8 million to the Far North District Council. Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the work would include the construction of a new wharf and pontoon at Rangi Pt and new wharves at Te Karaka and Mangungu, as well as a new pontoon on the existing Motuti Wharf. "This will provide a safer and significant improvement to maritime transport used by most of the communities and visitors to the areas. This is particularly important in Hokianga due to the region's geographic isolation,'' he said. Work is due to start immediately with 16 jobs created over the six to eight months of construction.

Funds to improve water supply

The Hokianga Water Collective or Whitiki ngā Punawai o Hokianga is set to receive just over $995,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund to increase access to reliable water supplies for seven communities across Hokianga. The project will provide water to 13 marae, three schools, two kohanga reo, a health clinic and 384 households by upgrading ageing water storage and distribution infrastructure. The funding will reinstate a dam and reticulation system at Motukaraka, creating 30 jobs during construction. Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said an improved water supply will also be a starting point for those communities to develop more than 1000ha of Māori-owned land.

Meet Labour candidate Henderson

Labour Party candidate for Whangārei Dr Emily Henderson will have a public meeting at the Onerahi Community Centre from 1pm to 3pm tomorrow.

She will speak about what she stand for and why and there will be an opportunity for people to ask her about issues important to them.

The mother-of-four is looking to unseat National's Dr Shane Reti who has held the seat for two terms. The election will be held on September 19.

■ If you are standing in the elections or putting on a meet-the-candidates event in Northland, email details to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz

Changing attitudes about violence

Rugby for Life and Northland Rugby Union are bringing together a powerful line-up of specialists on Monday at People Potential in Kensington, Whangārei, to lead change with social attitudes around violence.

This is the first educational seminar of many, part of a three-year commitment with the Ministry of Social Development, utilising rugby networks and communities as the vehicle to deliver the message.

Monday's session ,from 10am to 2pm, will feature specialist presenters from agencies and organisations such as MSD Family Violence Is Not OK, NZ Rugby Harm Prevention, Northland Police, Man Alive, Women's Refuge Tryphina House and Te Hau Awhiowhio o Otangarei Trust.

The topics covered include the impact and effect of violence in the community to positive messages of reassurance that change can occur with mobilising a community focused on conscious actions for change. To register go to https://forms.gle/9uxq1soxircYJagMA

Covid case numbers

There were no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand yesterday.

It has now been 98 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

There are 23 active cases in managed isolation facilities. None of those people are receiving hospital-level care. NZ's number of confirmed cases remains at 1219.