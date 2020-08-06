Northlanders can take extra interest in next month's general election, and get paid for it.

The Electoral Commission is looking for Northlanders to work on the September general election, in advance and election day voting places.

Hiring is under way to fill more than 25,000 2020 General Election roles, including several hundred in Northland.

However, the commission has a shortage of applications in Kaitaia, Kaikohe and Dargaville, especially for election day roles.

Advertisement

"This is an opportunity to be part of the election team and help voters have their say at the 19 September election and referendums," says chief electoral officer, Alicia Wright.

Roles available include working in voting places and counting votes and can last from one day to a couple of weeks over the election period.

''All of the positions are paid, and we provide training so people can do a good job,'' Wright said.

''Voting places are run by local people, so it's a good way to get involved and help your community have their say at this election."

Wright said this is an opportunity for people to be part of the election team and help voters have their say at the September 19 election and referendums.

People can apply for the work, and see the jobs available on the commission's website www.vote.nz. Applications close on Friday, August 14.