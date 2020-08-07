

Almost two years after requesting it, and a long process through the Office of the Ombudsman, the Northern Advocate should soon get details of a report into the Whangārei District Council's handling of a well-publicised complaint.

However, exactly how much, if any, of the report itself will be released is not known.

The newspaper first requested a copy of the Dyhrberg report from the council in November 2018, but was refused. The Advocate then complained to the Ombudsman's office, which confirmed this week that the council would release some of the information requested this month.

The office said the council provided a draft statement two weeks ago. Following this an issue was raised about some of the information in the statement and as a result it was necessary to consult with one of the affected parties, who has been given two weeks from July 31 to respond.

''The council should then be in a position to release the statement to you,'' it said.

The Northern Advocate requested under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act copies of the draft and final reports believed to delve into the council's management of Wayne Deeming's complaint regarding then Councillor Shelley Deeming.

The council refused the request, citing the privacy of natural persons, the maintaining of legal privilege and protection of information where making it available would be likely to unreasonably prejudice the commercial position of the person who was the subject of the information.

The council also refused on the grounds of maintaining the effective conduct of public affairs through the free and frank expressions of opinions by or between or to members or officers or employees of council, and the protection of members, officers, employees and persons from improper pressure or harassment.

The issue between the pair dates back a decade, when a complaint made by Wayne Deeming to then mayor Stan Semenoff in 2009 about an incident at the Mid-Western Rugby and Squash Club that he felt may have breached the Sale of Liquor Act was made public.

This particular case has already seen the council ordered to pay Wayne Deeming $2000 plus expenses in 2015 for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.

In 2018, one of three code of conduct complaints levelled at Cr Deeming relating to this matter was upheld by fellow councillors. In a split vote, councillors opted not to impose any penalty for the breach.