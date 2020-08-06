Northland has a higher percentage of young voters than the national average, but to get more aged 18-24 to vote, the Electoral Commission has employed a team of youth advocates to spread the word.

Youth advocates from the Electoral Commission will be in Northland communities over the next few weeks encouraging their peers to enrol and vote.

Enrolment in the 18-24-year-old age group across the region is higher than the national average, but Whangārei registrar of electors Melody Gardner wants to see that increase between now and the election.

Nationwide about 63 per cent of 18-24-year-olds are enrolled to vote, compared with 69.6 per cent in the Whangārei electorate and 67.8 per cent in the Northland electorate.

Gardner said the youth advocates will be using their community and social media networks to connect with younger voters and raise awareness about the September General Election and referendums.

"We want to create a buzz and a culture around elections and for voting to just be what you do. We want to make it cool to have your say," Hanatia Hakaraia, one of the youth advocates said.

For Ngamihi Greenwood, 21, working for the Electoral Commission is a way of filling her own kete of knowledge about voting, and passing it on to others.

"I'm excited that I am going to vote at this election, especially now I understand more. We can give people that knowledge and help make it normal to vote," Greenwood said.

The team says it's an advantage to be young and able to relate to young people.

"Information about how to enrol and vote may seem inaccessible to a lot of people, but we can help unpack it," says Stacey Henderson.

Gardner said she'd encourage anyone with opportunities to speak to young people in their community to get in touch with her at the office on (09) 438 3309 and to arrange a time for the team to connect with them.

The team's top tips for young voters:

• You need to be enrolled to vote in the election and referendums

• You can enrol online at vote.nz using a New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity

• If you change address, update your details at vote.nz so your vote counts

• What you think matters. Back yourself to make a decision and vote