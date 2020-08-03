Morrison quartet encore

The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two, featuring Howard Morrison jnr, Russell Harrison, Chris Powley and Andre King, takes to the road in October with the first show in Whangārei. The group will bring a two-hour show to celebrate and recreate the magic of the original Howard Morrison Quartet, starting at Forum North on October 13. The Howard Morrison Quartet is considered this country's most successful show band that helped to create the New Zealand entertainment industry. Charismatic lead singer, Sir Howard Morrison, also enjoyed a stellar solo career over many decades. It is 10 years since he died. For tickets go to www.ticketek.co.nz

New water plant working

The Far North District Council's new Omanaia-Rāwene water treatment plant has begun producing safe drinking water. The council said last week, however, that while the plant was operating without problems, it was too early to lift the boil water notice for Omanaia residents who had been receiving untreated water for decades. Far North Waters would continue to test treated water from the plant, and would decide when to lift the notice at the end of this week. The $2.8 million treatment plant was completed in September, but had not been commissioned earlier because of the drought.

Young viticulturists compete

Kerikeri's Marsden Estate will host the Auckland/Northern Young Viticulturist of the Year competition on Friday, starting with hortisports at noon followed by a barbecue and the quiz round. Marsden Estate's Pietro Aloisi will be there to defend the title he won last year. The winners will be announced at the awards dinner at Marsden Estate on Friday evening.

Meet the candidates

The Ruakākā Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc will be conducting a "Meet the Candidates" Evening on Wednesday, September 2, for those standing for the Whangārei and Te Tai Tokerau Electorates in the upcoming General Election. The meeting will start at 7.30pm in the lounge of the Ruakākā Recreation Centre, Takutai Pl, Ruakākā. ■ If you are standing in the elections or putting on a meet-the-candidates event in Northland, email details to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz

Me and my ironing board

I Used to Find Dead Insects in Your Pocket, a new exhibition by Northland artist Angela Rowe, opens at Geoff Wilson Gallery, at NorthTec's Raumanga Campus, tomorrow. The gallery has been set up as an installation with tables of objects and floor-to-ceiling drops of cloth. It is a really interesting conceptual show and at 5.45pm Rowe - and her ironing board - will give a performance. It runs until September 4, and for more information see gallery@northtec.ac.nz