Firefighter raises cash for KidsCan

A Kerikeri firefighter attempting to set a world record while raising money for KidsCan is holding a garage sale on Saturday to add to his fundraising coffers. Simon Trye hopes to run the upcoming Auckland Half Marathon in full firefighting kit (including breathing apparatus) in under 3 hours 30 minutes while raising $5000 for the children's charity. Several households have contributed items as well as home baking for the garage sale. Just look for the signs on Kendall Rd in Riverview, park on the road and walk up the drive. It will run from 8am to noon. Cash only.

Pair admit sex with a minor

Two of five men arrested in connection with alleged sexual offending using a minor as a prostitute in Northland have pleaded guilty. Marcus Barker, 54, pleaded guilty in the Kaikohe District Court today to one charge of sexual connection with a young person and another of providing a contract for sex. He will be sentenced on September 4. Owen Sigley admitted to one charge of receiving commercial sexual services and was remanded on bail for sentencing on October 5. Both men are from the Mid or Far North. Michael Cornelis Weitenberg, 55, from Mairangi Bay in Auckland, pleaded not guilty to one charge of receiving commercial sexual services and was remanded on bail to August 11. All three have been charged under the Prostitution Reform Act, the alleged victims reportedly being under-aged girls from the Bay of Islands area.

Regional tourism funding confirmed

Northland Regional Tourism Organisation Northland Inc will get $700,000 from the Government to support the industry's recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. More than $20 million has been approved for New Zealand's 31 RTOs to support the industry's recovery in the short and long term, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced. "Our country's 31 RTOs do a great job contributing to their regional economies and play an important role in supporting the tourism system. In June we announced up to $20.2 million would be available to them, and following the application process, I'm pleased to announce all the RTOs have had their funding confirmed," Davis said. "The funding will allow RTOs to support their local communities and tourism operators, stimulate regional demand, leverage Tourism New Zealand's national marketing campaign and increase the industry's capability.''

Ngapuhi roles change

Te Runanga-A-Iwi-o-Ngapuhi's interim chief executive, Teropu Poa, has resigned, to return to her former position as Te Hau Ora o Ngapuhi general manager. The board is seeking a permanent appointment.