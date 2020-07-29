BAY NEWS BITES

In an unconventional move, a chess pawn was found washed up on the beach in Russell. It was assumed the pawn was male even if chess lore declares that every pawn is a potential Queen.

But casting gender definition aside, Gables' Restaurant waitress Beth Gunter picked him up, seated him at an outside table and offered him a glass of wine.

In an attempt to discover his original home and how he came to be in Russell, Gunter posted his image to the Russell Noticeboard Facebook page. She received numerous responses.

A wayward pawn on the beach in Russell. Photo / Beth Gunter.

Back home at the Haruru Falls Resort. Photo / Supplied

One post said the wayward pawn had been spotted earlier in the day shopping for earrings at Max Kiwi in Russell and was getting ready to make his first move.

Another suggested he was the spitting image of the Chess family from downtown Palmerston North.

One man thought the piece was from Haruru Falls Resort but he would check, mate, to find out. It was the right tactic.

As far as could be determined it was believed the pawn was washed down the Waitangi River and into the eastern Bay of Islands during recent heavy rains.

He was duly escorted on the ferry by Gunter and dutifully promoted to his rightful position on the chess board at the bottom of a hotel garden in Old Wharf Road, Paihia.

Long wait for roundabout at Puketona junction

After decades of discussion, construction of a new roundabout at one of Northland's most infamous intersections has finally commenced.

Artist impression of the Puketona junction roundabout at the intersection of State Highways 10 and 11. Image / Supplied

A study released in 2010 declared Puketona junction was the most dangerous intersection in Northland.

A Road Assessment report (KiwiRAP) released the following year said State Highway 11 from Kawakawa to Puketona – which includes the Puketona junction – had on average 11.8 fatal and serious injury crashes every year.



The road was rated at the time as the 10th most dangerous in the country and the riskiest stretch of road in Northland.

Ed Lyman has owned the Bay of Islands Country Lodge Motel opposite the intersection on the state highway for the past nine years and said in that time there have been six deaths and numerous near misses.

"There was a big non-injury crash just a couple of weeks ago and both cars were written off.

"The problem is that cars pulling out of Puketona Rd and turning right on to the highway can't see cars on the highway coming from Kerikeri going straight ahead."

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi, upgrading the SH10/SH11 intersection at Puketona will "improve safety and access by reducing road closures due to crashes and help build resilience across the Northland region, as the intersection is part of the detour route for State Highway 1".

A completion date is set for April 2021.

In addition, NZTA has set permanent new speed limits on State Highways 1 and 11 in Northland in order to help improve road safety. The new limits take effect from August 24 2020.

Two other major intersection roundabouts in the Far North, both funded by the PFG, are currently under construction or about to be built. One is at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 11 in Kawakawa, the other is at the notoriously crowded T-junction on Waipapa Rd and State Highway 10.

Kerikeri writer granted literary assistance

Kerikeri writer, Jo Danilo, has been granted mentor assistance from the New Zealand Society of Authors. She was one of 13 writers from throughout the country offered a detailed assessment of a manuscript from one of the country's leading writers and follow-up support.

Kerikeri's Jo Danilo, one of 13 writers in New Zealand offered mentoring from New Zealand Society of Authors. Photo / Supplied

Her fictional novel, Foxfires, is a historical fantasy set on the Yorkshire Moors. The plot covers the pre-Roman period through to World War II and weaves three stories together.

She said the manuscript had been in development "in short bursts" for around 12 years.

"The time over lockdown gave me the chance to lick it into shape and finally type 'The End' after all this time and I think even the characters were relieved their ordeal was over!"

It's the second time she has secured the literary support from NZSA. Her previous book entitled 11:42 and described as a "paranormal romance" was reviewed by best-selling New Zealand author Paddy Richardson and is now with a literary agent who is seeking a publisher.

Jo Danilo said the NZSA assessment will give Foxfires a "fighting chance" to be published.

"Rejection comes with the territory and you get used to it so I am not holding my breath it will get all the way to print."

Planting at Wairoa stream

Friends of Wairoa Stream and Vision Kerikeri are hosting a planting day on Sunday, August 2, 9am–11.30am, weather permitting.

Vision Kerikeri / Friends of Wairoa Stream Volunteers pose for a group photo as they wrap up a morning's planting earlier this month. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Around 550 natives will be planted in an area that was partially planted last year. They will add to the 16,000 plants already in situ along the stream banks.

The plants have been funded by Trees That Count as part of the Billion Trees Programme and Vision Kerikeri.

Meet at the Cobham Road Bridge car park, bring a spade, wear boots, gumboots or strong footwear and dress for the conditions. There is a 1.5km walk to the site and the track is slippery thanks to recent heavy rain.

Those able to assist are asked to email summerhouse.kerikeri@gmail.com

Gymnasts' reward

Members of Kerikeri Gymnastics Club were treated to new kit bags last week to help make up for the disruptions and missed gym sessions of Covid-19.

Kerikeri Gymnastics Club members with their new kit bags, bought with a grant as a treat for the young gymnasts after a term disrupted by Covid-19. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The bags, which will also help prepare senior members for the upcoming competition season, will be used for carrying clothing, drink bottles and gym uniforms.

They were paid for by a $1690 grant from the Chenery Memorial Trust. The busy club meets in a temporary gym in the old Placemakers building off Mill Lane.

• Email Sandy Myhre at mywordmedia@yahoo.com if you have any news you'd like to see in Bay News.