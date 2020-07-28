When people told Kawakawa car enthusiast Steve Hannon there was nothing he could do for a friend with cancer he wasn't having a bar of it.

''I said there is something we can do. We can go on a car cruise.''

Hannon's no medical expert and he doesn't have a lot of cash, but he loves cars and has a lot of mates.

So he put the word out to fellow members of the Norty Norf Drift Club — a group of car enthusiasts from all over Northland — and within days he'd got a fundraiser off the ground and been inundated with donations for a charity auction.

All proceeds from Saturday's fundraising car cruise will go to Hollie Mcintyre, who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The 30-year-old, who used to manage Paihia pharmacy, was diagnosed with a harmless cyst after finding a lump in her breast early last year.

Hollie Mcintyre, 30, is battling an aggressive form of cancer. Photo / Greg Bowker

By the time doctors discovered it was in fact a rare and aggressive cancer, it had already spread and she was given six months to live. That was nine months ago.

Now living in Whangārei, she has been undergoing radiotherapy and trying to prolong her life with expensive, unfunded chemotherapy drugs — hence Hannon's fundraising idea.

About 300 people, in 100 pimped-up cars and 30 motorbikes, took part in Saturday's cruise starting in Kawakawa.

Riders taking part in the Norty Norf Drift Club fundraising cruise cross Kawakawa's Three Bridges. Photo / Peter de Graaf

After lunch in Ōpononi they spent the afternoon at Kaikohe Speedway where they could ''unleash'' legally on the track and burn-out pad.

There they also held an auction of donated items — everything from a fishing charter to clothing and business vouchers — and a sausage sizzle. Each car paid an entry fee of $20 with the money left over after venue hire were paid going to the cause.

The cruise ended with an after-party at the Sandpit Bar in Paihia.

Hannon said he'd aimed to raise $2500 but had already gone over $5000.

''It was pretty overwhelming to be honest. The atmosphere was amazing. People came from all over, everyone got along and enjoyed themselves.''

Steve Hannon of Kawakawa at the start of a Norty Norf Drift Club fundraising cruise. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hannon said he asked for nothing but was swamped with donations for the auction.

His only disappointment came as he was about to lead the cruise out of Kawakawa.

As he was driving out of the Star Hotel carpark, less than 100m into a 160km cruise, there was a loud clunk and a cloud of smoke from his loving restored 1979 Mazda 323.

He'd blown the diff.