Chopper appeal raises $1.6m

In the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown, Kiwis found all sorts of creative ways to raise money for this year's Westpac Chopper Appeal, contributing to a total national fundraising haul of $1,650,661 - including more than $51,000 for the Northland Rescue Helicopter. The total includes the $1m donation from Westpac to cover a fundraising shortfall caused by Covid-19 related disruptions, plus an additional $650,661 fundraised through the appeal campaign. Of this, a total of $51,394 was donated to the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Beware flood-damaged tracks

The Department of Conservation is asking Northlanders to avoid using tracks, campgrounds and other DoC facilities until staff have been able to complete a full assessment of flood damage. Spokeswoman Abigail Monteith said the worst affected area appeared to be Mimiwhangata Coastal Park, between Helena Bay and Whananaki, which has no road access, power or water. All visitors booked in at the Mimiwhangata campground were being contacted. With more rain expected, Monteith urged Northlanders heading into the outdoors to be prepared for the worst conditions possible and be ready to change their trip plans if necessary.

Mass for radio host

A Requiem Mass will be held for The Edge radio star, Northlander Michael Kooge, on Saturday. Kooge died after his eight-year battle with cancer last week, with Kiwi musical superstar Lorde leading the accolades to him. Lorde has paid tribute to Kooge, who is from Whangārei, after he passed away, donating $5000 towards his funeral costs. His family announced the news in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon last week. "It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Mike who passed away peacefully early hours this morning surrounded by love," the post read. He'd recently announced on Facebook that he was moving to a hospice after his cancer became untreatable. He was 36 years old. The mass will be at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Whangārei, at 1pm on Saturday, followed by a celebration of his life and a sharing of happy times.

Driver injured

The driver of a car suffered moderate injuries after the car he was driving slammed into a bridge. The crash, on Wheki Valley Rd on State Highway 12, initially blocked both lanes but emergency services reopened one lane within an hour of the accident about 7.45am on Monday. Police Acting Senior Sergeant Ryan Gray said the crash also caused a petrol leak.

No new Covid cases

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday. It has now been 82 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source. There are no new recovered cases, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 27. There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1205.