A Whangārei mother says racial abuse against her fearful family continues while police are investigating her home being targeted by racist graffiti.

Stephanie Thomas' family lives on Cemetery Rd, Maunu, and had their car and letterbox spray-painted with racist slurs, including the N-word, while they slept on Monday night.

"Get out n*****'' and 'scum' were spray-painted in pink on the side and back of their silver Nissan Demio and a swastika on their letterbox.

They were initially reluctant to report the matter to police but Thomas went to the Whangārei police station on Tuesday afternoon to lodge a complaint.

While talking to police, Thomas said she received a call from her son who said a van-load

of people drove past their driveway, swearing and cursing.

They also used the N-word, she said.

Thomas said she cut short her discussion with police and rushed home but police did not turn up.

"Police told me they'll do them for wilful damage only which doesn't sit well with me. I thought putting all we went through on social media will be enough to deter them but they are still coming at us.

"I understand police can't be babysitting us as they have limited time and other matters to deal with. We are still very scared. I hardly sleep these days."

Police Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said officers remained in contact with Thomas but were unaware of a van-load of people hurling abuse at her family on Tuesday afternoon.

"We take these matters seriously and remain committed to holding those responsible to account," he said.

No one had been arrested by mid-afternoon yesterday and anybody who knows anything about the racist graffiti should contact police.

The graffiti has been described by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon as "reprehensible" while Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said "appalling acts of hatred like this

have absolutely no place in our community".