Northlanders spent the weekend mopping up after a major storm dumped more than 200mm on parts of the region, including 156mm on Whangārei in just four hours.

The storm saw homes inundated and people evacuated, brought down trees and slips, flooded roads and caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Here are a selection of images showing just how bad the storm was.

Kissing Pt, on Riverside Dr, Whangārei from above on Saturday. Photo / Paul Shaw
Hikurangi Swamp was again inundated by floodwaters. Photo / Paul Shaw
Three Bridges, SH1, Kawakawa. Photo / Jaan Tipene
Slips on SH1, Mangamuka Gorge. Photo / Kara Gordon
A home is surrounded by floodwaters on Otiria Rd, near Moerewa. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Floodwaters stream through the grounds of Otiria Marae on the outskirts of Moerewa. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A submerged campground at Haruru Falls. Photo / Peter de Graaf
