

When Whakarongotai Nikora first saw an interview about professional cuddling, she thought it was ridiculous.

"I couldn't relate to it. I had plenty of support, connection, touch in my life," she said.

But 10 years later her situation changed, now the Whangārei woman has established a professional cuddling service.

"Last year, my husband and I separated, both my kids grew up and moved out of home and it was just me. I started exploring touch with friends and from there I was able to separate sexual touch and platonic touch and I really loved it."

When she researched about professional cuddling online, she remembered the interview she saw on TV 10 years ago and decided she really wanted to give it a go.

So what is professional cuddling?

"It's a service that provides a safe space to enjoy healthy human connection," she said.

"It's a place where you can practise maintaining your personal boundaries, where you can ask for what you want - because the session is led by the client - and just be who you are," she said.

Nikora has never been to a professional cuddler herself as she couldn't find any in Aotearoa.

Pre-lockdown she started training online through an American company called Cuddlist, and completed this post-lockdown.

"Everyone knows how to cuddle. The training is around making sure we're always providing a safe space. Making sure the session is about them, at their pace, making sure that we're always modelling how to maintain your boundaries.

"One of the important things for us too is that we never engage in anything we're not 100 per cent happy to do. We need to be a full yes and it creates an energy that allows the client to relax and not worry."

Last weekend the doors of Cuddle Connection - a professional cuddling service based at Kari Ahua in Bank St - opened.

What each session looks like depends on the client, but it always begins with a conversation about what brought them there and an agreement that both parties will speak up if they're uncomfortable with anything and adjust accordingly.

Nikora said even she noticed a difference in herself before and after experimenting with platonic touch.

"The best way to describe it is a natural high. Feeling beautiful, safe. There was definitely a shift," she said.

Her message to people who had the mindset she had 10 years ago?

"I get where they're coming from because I've been there. If they ever find themselves in a situation where they do want to access touch, they know that this is available now."

For more information visit www.facebook.com/Cuddle-Connection-102606477954134/