Police and volunteers returned to the Northern Wairoa River yesterday to continue their search for missing Dargaville man Adrian Berkhout.

The 61-year-old's vehicle was found near Tangiteroria Bridge, on State Highway 14 midway between Whangārei and Dargaville on Thursday, with the search starting that day.



The head of Northland Police Search and Rescue, Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe, said Te Kopuru Fire Brigade volunteers spent another eight hours searching the river on Saturday, while an officer using a drone conducted an aerial search on Sunday.

A full search team returned on Tuesday using an IRB to search the river downstream of the bridge as well as 20 minutes upstream. A search dog was also deployed.

The river had barely receded since last week and visibility remained poor, he said.

Adrian Berkhout has been missing since last Thursday. Photo / supplied

With more poor weather due from today the search would be put on hold and re-assessed early next week.

The river was expected to flood, making it too dangerous for searchers.

Last Thursday, when the river was running high, entire trees were being swept downstream, Metcalfe said.

As of 3pm yesterday no trace of the missing man had been found.