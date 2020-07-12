Problem freedom camping spots around Whangārei

could be in for the chop as the district grapples with a 160 per cent increase in freedom campers - in just three years.

Thirteen thousand freedom campers visited Whangārei last summer – up from 5000 in 2017/2018.

"Extensive monitoring over the past three summers highlighted persistent problematic areas and the situation has worsened as demand for freedom camping increased," Vita Strohush Whangārei District Council manager strategy said.

The increased demand means the council has brought forward the review of its first-ever Camping In Public Places Bylaw which came into force three years ago. Public consultation review is scheduled for September/October, a new draft bylaw expected by December with final adoption in February.

Restricting under the bylaw review would have to be done within the constraints of the Freedom Camping Act, Strohush said.

"Removal or reduction of any of the existing freedom camping sites would be a complex issue…"

Strohush said freedom camping growth came alongside a big increase in visitors to Whangārei, which also put pressure on popular beaches and public places – there were 7000 extra visitors between 2017 and 2020.

Demand was expected to continue growing, even with Covid-19 impacts. "We expect demand to bounce back going just with domestic tourism."

International travel would likely resume in five to 10 years, adding to domestic growth.

There had been a drop of only 20 per cent in Whangārei district freedom camping numbers at Queen's Birthday weekend, the first long weekend after Covid-19 lockdown.

"There were 333 freedom campers staying this year compared with 419 last year," Strohush said.

Growth created conflicts over competing uses and difficulties with public access in problem hot spots. There were concerns over freedom campers travelling in vehicles that weren't self-contained. Overcrowding was also among the issues.

Nineteen freedom camping sites are now under the spotlight – eight are heavily-used hot spots with persistent problems, Strohush said.

Five of the problem hotspots are along the Tutukaka Coast - at Kowharewa Bay on Tutukaka Harbour, Matapōuri's (Wehiwehi Rd), Sandy Bay (toilet block carpark), Wellington's Bay and Woolleys Bay – along with three others at Ocean Beach (Whangārei

Heads), Ruakākā Beach Reserve and Tamaterau on Whangārei Harbour.

Eleven other freedom camping areas are also to be dealt with - eight are new default sites that are to be regulated – Whangārei city's Cobham oval, Helena Bay, Sandy Bay's McAuslin Rd, Oakura, One Tree Point Road layby, Otamure Bay near Whananaki, Whangaumu St reserve west end (Wellingtons Bay) and Ruakākā riverside reserve.

Three already-designated freedom camping sites are to be modified - at Te Matau a Pohe bascule bridge (Hatea River), Finlayson/Reyburn Lane beside the Whangārei Town Basin and at Parua Bay.

Strohush said freedom camping was polarising and had limited social licence. There were no easy solutions for the challenges it brought.

More than 1300 people took part in a June WDC online freedom camping survey.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents said they supported freedom camping – for self-contained vehicles. But that support dropped by more than half to only 19 per cent when non self-contained vehicles were also included.