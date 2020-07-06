The team at Whangārei's Covid-19 Community Based Testing Centre were inquisitive when they noticed a lady and her husband driving past each day over the last few weeks.

Then last week the couple's reason for looking at them when they drove past became clear when the woman, who wanted to be known only as Maureen, arrived at the centre at Semenoff Stadium and gifted 30 woollen beanies she had knitted for the staff.

"I noticed that the staff were working rain or shine and often when it was bitterly cold,'' Maureen said.

"I don't have any children of my own so I decided to adopt you all and knit you a beanie each to help keep you warm."

Advertisement

The warm beanies were gratefully accepted by the workers.

Public health nurses at Whangārei's Covid-19 testing station at Semenoff Stadium, above, have been given beanies to keep them warm during the testing.

"We feel very blessed by Maureen's generosity and thoughtfulness," Delwynne Sheppard, Divisional Manager, Rural, Family and Community Health Services, said.

" These gifts demonstrate how kind our community really is, and how they care for others, especially while we are still responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I offer my sincere thanks to Maureen for helping keep our centre staff toasty warm not to mention looking very swish."