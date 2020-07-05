A little Lotto luck



A Northland Lotto player is more than $15,000 better off after being among 17 people who won Lotto Second Division on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold on My Lotto in Northland, won the holder $15,214.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth a cool $10 million on Wednesday.

Fight in Otangarei

Police were called to the Whangārei suburb of Otangarei on Saturday after reports up to 30 people were involved in a fight with weapons including a gun. The Northern Advocate understands two opposing households on William Jones Dr were at the centre of the trouble. Police received multiple 111 calls from members of the public, some reporting a sawn-off shot gun and other weapons. A police spokesman said officers responded to the disorder around 12.20pm. "A firearm was allegedly sighted but there were no reports of it being discharged," he said. "There were no reports of any injuries." The crowd had dispersed by the time police arrived. No firearm was located and no arrests have been made. Inquiries are ongoing.

PostShop crosses the street

PostShop is preparing to move from Kaitaia's old Post Office, which will remain home to Kiwibank, across the street to Shackleton's Pharmacy, where it will occupy a small corner just inside the front door. It will open in its new premises on July 15.

Three new cases

There were three new cases of Covid-19 report in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in New Zealand yesterday. The Ministry of Health said there continue to be no new cases in the community.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 21, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

NZ's total number of confirmed cases is 1,183 with one person in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

Learn to manage an art gallery

Anybody wanting to run an art gallery can learn how to do so at a free NorthTec course.

The Gallery Studies Course starts on July 22. The focus is on learning gallery and art administration skills in a very practical way and participants will have the opportunity to work as a gallery assistant.

Topics covered are the installation of an exhibition, written material required by artists, exhibition promotion, hosting an opening, pricing and sales.

The course runs every Wednesday morning and one other half day a week. For more information contact gallery@northtec.ac.nz.