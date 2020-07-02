

Two far North schools went into lockdown immediately after reports of a man being seen with a firearm in Kaitaia.

Police alerted the two schools — Kaitaia College and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro — just before midday on Thursday of a report of a man seen with what was believed to be a firearm behind the school grounds.

The schools responded by going into lockdown.

Officers didn't have far to go from the Kaitaia station on Redan Rd to the nearby intersection with Norman Senn Ave where they put in cordons.

A police dog and handler were part of the police team and tracked through a nearby bush area off Okahu Rd and through a cemetery that borders Redan Rd.

However the extensive search failed to find a man who matched the description given to police.

By 1.30pm police believed the man involved had left the area in a vehicle and officers on cordons were stood down.

With the increased police activity businesses in Redan Rd were quick to take note and shut their doors.

One owner said they were contacted and told a man wearing a mask with a gun had been spotted near the school.

"We shut our doors. It's a bit scary and we didn't want to take any chances, " he said.

The school opened again about 2.20pm.

Inquiries were ongoing about the identity the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaitaia police by phoning 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.