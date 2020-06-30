Wayne Jackson has resigned as acting chief executive of NorthTec effective from the end of August.

Jackson stepped into the role for an initial period of one year at a time when the sector was facing a severe challenge, NorthTec board chairwoman Ripeka Evans said.

With the sector reforms and the post-Covid environment, he believed a permanent CE is now required to work with the new board.

"The board and the previous council are extremely grateful to Wayne and his family for moving to Whāngārei to undertake the role and for the major changes that have been made in his term."

These include revitalised premises across the six NorthTec campuses, a major move to web-based learning, iwi delivery partnerships and a new Whāngārei CBD-based skills learning centre.



Log trailer unit rolls

A trailer unit rolled on Otaika Valley Rd causing a load of logs to spill across the road. Police said the truck unit remained upright but the logs blocked one lane until they could be cleared. The rollover happened about 12.10pm yesterday.

Volunteer training

Riding for the Disabled in Whangārei are training more volunteers to help with the horses and riders. There are two training days for new volunteers but if anyone is considering volunteering and would like to find out more, they are welcome to attend either today, July 1, or tomorrow, July 2, 9.30am to 2.30pm. Please contact Alison on 09 438 7521 or email manager@rdawhangarei.org.nz to book in.

Spillway completed

Improvements to the Awanui flood scheme have just been completed despite several weeks of unscheduled delays caused by the nation's pandemic response.

The Northland Regional Council says an estimated 90,000 tonnes of soil were removed to transform a Far North paddock into a vital new 400-metre flood spillway behind Juken New Zealand's Kaitaia triboard mill.

The works form part of the second stage of the council's ongoing multimillion-dollar upgrade of the Awanui flood scheme and were completed recently.

The council's Te Hiku Ward councillor Colin 'Toss' Kitchen says it was hoped the work would have been finished by May, however, the national pandemic lockdown had forced a halt to construction for several weeks.

The completed spillway will be given a few months to stabilise and for grass cover to establish before it is commissioned in autumn next year and water from the river is diverted into it. The existing 400m of current spillway behind the triboard mill will then be retired for a new life as a wetland.

Covid testing

The Northland District Health Board is reminding Northlanders there will still be region-wide testing of people with cold- or flu-like symptoms as part of their ongoing community testing and surveillance for the virus.

Not everyone who is tested will need to self-isolate while they are awaiting the results of their test.

Only those who have respiratory symptoms and have had one or more of the following in the last 14 days: contact with a confirmed or probable case, international travel, direct contact with someone who has travelled overseas, history of working on an international aircraft or shipping vessel, and/or cleaning at international airport or maritime ports or areas frequently visited by international visitors.