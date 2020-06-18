Police have confirmed the body found at a rural Northland property is that of Bridget Simmonds who was reported missing more than a year ago.

On Monday, a post mortem was carried out and the formal identification process has been completed.

The remains of a body were found last week on a Wilson Rd property, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei.

Simmonds, aged 42, was last seen at Countdown on February 23 and was reported missing on March 6, 2019, after all communication with her family stopped.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said officers had been in contact with the family during the investigation and following the identification were offering them any support they needed.

Clayton said the police investigation continued and investigators were still working to establish what exactly happened to Bridget.

"Police are aware that there are a number of individuals who know the circumstances around Bridget's death and hold information that could be vital to the investigation," he said.

"We urge these people to do the right thing and contact police."

A 57-year-old Northland man appeared in the Whangārei District Court before Judge Brandt Shortland, who granted the man interim name suppression last Friday.

He faced a charge of possession of cannabis on June 9 and a second charge of wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 14, 2019.

Police said no further charges have been laid at this stage, but further charges are likely.

Anyone with information is urged to call the investigation team on 09 430 4555 and all calls to this number will be treated in confidence.