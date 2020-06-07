New service centre a step closer

The site for a shared customer services centre in Dargaville for the Kaipara District and Northland Regional councils has been blessed. The proposed $9 million complex is expected to house up to 80 staff from the two councils and construction will begin within weeks. It is expected to generate work for more than 100 people in the Covid-19 recovery period.

The 32 Hokianga Rd site was formally blessed by hapu Te Kuihi, Te Roroa and Te Uri o Hau at a low-key event attended by about 30 people, including council representatives.

The regional council is developing the complex, expected to open late next year, for about a dozen operational field staff, their vehicles and specialist equipment but the district council will be a key tenant, with about 65 mostly administrative staff in the building.

Advertisement

Fire committee appointed

Fire and Emergency has appointed seven people to first Local Advisory Committee in Northland.

More than 30 Northlanders were nominated for the committee, which will provide independent community-focused advice to the Fire and Emergency Board and inform emergency planning across the area.

The members are architectural designer Gordon Lambeth as chairman and Heritage New Zealand's Mita Harris as deputy, and Sarah Hoyle, Karen Joyce-Paki, Ken Rintoul, Rolien Elliot and Colin Kitchen.

Jones gets nod

New Zealand First officially selected Shane Jones as its Northland candidate at a meeting in Kerikeri on Saturday.

Jones, a Cabinet minister, stood in the Whangarei electorate in the 2017 election. Party leader Winston Peters held the Northland seat from a by-election in 2015, before losing it to Matt King in 2017.

Jones said it was a privilege to be selected - and took a shot at the National Party.

"We look forward to telling our story of continued Government investment into rail, water storage, roads, digital connectivity, tourism and health after nine years of neglect by the last National Government."

No cases for 16 days

New Zealand has no new Covid-19 cases for a 16th straight day.

The country's total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, the Ministry of Health said yesterday afternoon.

An Auckland woman aged in her 50s is the only active case.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481. The death toll is unchanged at 22.