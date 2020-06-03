Breached lockdown

A 31-year-old Tikipunga woman who allegedly ignored police advice and chose to drive during lockdown has been granted bail. Nicole Jacinta Faulkner faces a charge of intentionally failed to comply with a direction under the Civil Defence Management Act and undertook non-essential travel on April 11, this year. It is a charge that has a maximum jail sentence of three months and or a fine of up to $5000. Faulkner also faces four methamphetamine-related charges and one of driving while suspended. She will make her next appearance in Whangārei District Court on June 15.

Man assaulted, knocked out

Police are investigating an assault at Tokerau Beach that left a man unconscious for a short time. The man and a woman had been walking a dog on the beach, and were attaching a leash to its collar when a vehicle stopped and two men told them to control the animal. The victim's response apparently failed to mollify the pair, one of them punching the victim in the head, knocking him out. A police spokesman said the man had suffered a sore jaw, swelling and bruising on the right side of his face.

No new Covid-19 cases

Once again, there were no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand yesterday, the 12th consecutive day of no new cases. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation. NZ's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504. The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481. Only one case remains active.

Fire cause unknown

The fire which destroyed a home in Matawaia earlier this week was so severe the cause may never be known. No one was home when the fire started on isolated Peri Rd, southwest of Kawakawa, so by the time the alarm was raised about 11.40pm on Monday there was nothing left to save. Fire investigator Jason Goffin said the cause was undetermined due to the severity of the damage. He could not completely rule out that it had been deliberately lit but he found no trace of accelerant and believed that was unlikely. It was possible the fire had been started by a fault in the solar power system but was also uncertain. The house was not connected to mains power. The family had been restoring the old homestead for about five years.

Competition date set

A firm date has been set at last for the Young Viticulturist of the Year competition following several changes due to the Covid-19 crisis. The Auckland-Northland regional competition will be held at Marsden Estate Winery, Kerikeri, on Friday, August 7, with the winner going on to contest the nationals in October. Last year's regional winner was Pietro Aloisi, of Ake Ake Vineyard near Kerikeri, with Jake Dromgool, of The Landing on Purerua Peninsula, the runner-up.

Reported body was pig

Kaitaia police responded to a report that a body had been discovered in bushes near the Mangamuka Gorge summit earlier this week, but will not be launching an investigation. They discovered the badly decomposed carcass of a pig, wrapped in a sheet. The Northland Age understands that they left it there.

Car attacked with frying pan

A man was in taken into custody earlier this week after he allegedly attacked his sister's car with a frying pan at an address at Cooper's Beach. According to police he succeeded in damaging the windscreen and a number of panels.