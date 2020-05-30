A slip on State Highway 12 has been cleared and the road reopened in both directions.

Earlier this morning motorists were told to expect delays or avoid the area after the slip was reported.

The slip, which initially blocked both sides of the road, was about three kilometres west from Brynderwyn and was registered at 3:58am.

Stop/go management was in place as the road was bcleared.

New Zealand Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays or avoid the area. Howevr, the road wsa open again by 12.15pm.

