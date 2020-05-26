HEALTH BY CHOICE

Making a commitment is serious business and one of the most fundamental principles of success in any endeavour.

Like a pledge, a commitment is a binding obligation made from the heart - an intention to produce a result, an obligation to carry out a course of action. It means being deliberate in our actions and service to ourselves and to others both personally and professionally.

READ MORE:

• How to be fit at 50

• 'Embodiment of inspiration': Inside Dwayne The Rock Johnson's crazy new workout and diet routine

• Addictive new workout sheds kilos, gains friends

It is a firm belief in a vision, not half-hearted hope or desire that fizzles out over time. It is a no excuses, results-oriented focus that has the "I won't settle for anything less" attitude empowering it.

If you reflect on your past successes and accomplishments, you'll easily see that your level of commitment towards that initial goal played a huge role in the result you ultimately experienced.

On the flip side, projects you were not as successful with, you'll find, lacked serious commitment. They were not a force/vision of your heart, but a passing fancy.

Merely thinking on or wishing for something does not generate enough energy to make it happen. These subtle but passing dreams vanish into thin air and rarely, if ever, see action. They are weak commitments (if you can even call them that) that open the door to myriad excuses. We become indecisive, lack focus and rarely, if ever, arrive at our destination.

The reality is, without a firm commitment, the force of hesitancy is waiting in the wings to stymie our efforts and derail us with excuses. When we commit towards a goal, we eliminate this negative force and replace it with the positive force of action.

Advertisement

When we commit towards something, we take responsibility, discover and enjoy clarity, and work productively. This kind of focus gives us confidence and makes us feel better about ourselves.

Others know they can count on us and better yet, we know we can count on us.

There will be times when we struggle at keeping a commitment; it's just part of being human. These obstacles often take us out of our comfort zone. However, to those who are committed, obstacles become challenges, real-life learning opportunities.



Quitting is never an option to these determined individuals who remain laser-focused on their commitment.

Being honest and self-reflective and owning the results - not buying into excuses of how or what may have caused this disconnect - is what makes us accountable. And accountability works hand in hand with commitment when it comes to experiencing success.

Humbly accepting our failures is what puts us face to face with our shortcomings. It reveals our weak spots and any other areas that may need improvement, allowing us to grow as an individual.

The decision to not carry through with something we've committed to just because life is shouting at us from another direction only weakens our position.

It takes determination, self-discipline and self-belief to follow through with commitments. It's best to take a deep breath and count to 10 before spouting out statements that others interpret as a firm commitment.

Those who continually make statements that they will do something but then put it off repeatedly scream to themselves and to others that they are not trustworthy and cannot be counted on. Not a healthy perception at all.

You must be accountable to yourself and to others. The best rule to follow to keep your integrity intact, is to only say you're going to do something when you are positive you can do it within the promised timeframe.

Advertisement

When you say you will do something and you gut it out and do it no matter what, you suddenly have super-powers! Your self-respect, self-esteem and confidence levels soar, and this is reflected in how others treat you.

You are rewarded with the thing you want because you stuck with your commitment and did what was needed when it was needed.

Commitment is at the heart of all we will ever accomplish and if we want to experience lasting change, we must tap into this divine attribute. Along with passion, commitment is our greatest motivator empowered to transform our promises, visions, hopes, and dreams into reality.

It is the force that gets us to the gym when we really want to sleep in. It is the power enforcing resistance when we are served something not on our diet. Unhealthy lifestyles give way to healthier ones when the power of commitment is tapped. It is the quickest and most direct path to realising all our dreams.

The only difference between those who fail to attain their goals and those who experience success is the power of their commitment towards the end result.

So, flex your perseverance muscle and tap into the power of commitment. It is by far, the best testimony for you that "you can count on and believe in yourself" and for others that "they can count on and believe in you".

• Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.