

Whangārei police are adding mountain bikes to their transport repertoire.

A team of six officers have swapped their cars and hit the beat on bikes to cruise the central city and make sure Whangārei's shared pathway to Kamo is being used safely.

The 4.7km shared path, which follows the existing railway corridor, connects eight schools as well as supermarkets, the CBD, retirement homes and thousands of households.

It is designed as a footpath and bike path and since it opened has been utilised by up to 2500 people each weekday.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Northland police checkpoint: Disqualified driver also breaching lockdown

• Northland Carjacking: Police release photos of wanted driver

The police bike team started patrolling last week to coincide with students going back to school in level 2.

Area prevention manager Acting Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton said officers were educating path users about safe social distancing, and making sure all users were treating each other with respect.

"We're making sure everyone gets back to school safely and so far there have been no problems," Stainton said.



"It's about making sure it's a space everyone feels they can use and be safe."

Stainton said the bikes also made officers more accessible to the community and those using the pathway.

The feedback from the public has been positive.

Constable Caleb Kahotea said as well as the pathway they had been riding on the fringes of the central city.

"Because of our visibility people are coming up to us and talking to us. And so far they are pretty happy to see us out there," Kahotea said.

Advertisement

"We are supporting the other staff who are working from cars but we can get to some places they can't and quickly too."

Kahotea, who is no stranger to mountain biking, said he was enjoying the work and the team would be out on their bikes over the next six weeks.