Ten Northlanders are amongst 103 Lotto players from all over New Zealand each winning $10,363 in Saturday's Strike Must Be Won draw.



The jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 103 players.



Northland winning tickets were bought at Kaitaia: Marston Moor and Pak N Save; in Whangarei: Corner Cardz N Magz, Meadow Park Store in, Pak N Save and Sunnyside Foodmarket; and four via MyLotto.

Winning Strike numbers were 20, 31, 15 and 10.

At alert level 2 Lotto NZ extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown. Players have until June 4 to claim these prizes.



Maunganui Bay rāhui

The Ministry of Primary Industries is seeking public views on a proposal to extend by another two years a temporary fishing closure, or rāhui, at Maunganui Bay in the Bay of Islands, also known as Deep Water Cove.

The bay has been closed to the taking of all fish and shellfish, except kina, since 2010.

The rāhui was originally imposed by hapū but MPI later came on board and gave the ban legal teeth.

To make a submission send an email FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz by June 22. Go to bit.ly/2z4bf60 for more information.

Serious crash SH15

The driver of a vehicle that crashed off State Highway 15 was flown by rescue helicopter to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

St John, firefighters and police were called to the single vehicle crash between Parakao and Pakotai about 2pm yesterday.

The driver and sole occupant was removed from the vehicle. Less than an hour after the crash he was at Whangārei Hospital.



CORRECTION

Revered Northland kaumatua Wiremu Wiremu was 80 when he died last Thursday, not 70 as stated in Saturday's Advocate.

The information was supplied and published in good faith.

The Advocate apologises for the error. Wiremu was to have celebrated his 80th birthday at Bay of Islands College in March but the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.