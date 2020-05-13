

Work has started on the $50 million upgrade of Whangārei Boys' High School that could see an 80 per cent rebuild on one of the school's fields.

Construction at the new WBHS site started last week with work beginning on the bridge that will link the new school site to Western Hills Drive / State Highway 1.

WBHS principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said the bridge, which is part of the multi-million dollar new school build project, was due to start in March but it had to be put on hold as the country went into level 4 lockdown.

With the move back to level 3 last week, local contractors United Civil Construction can get onsite and start work.

"This bridge is very significant to the whole new school project, it creates a new entrance way and is the beginning of a new stage in the school's history," Gilbert-Smith said.

"We've been talking about it for a long time and it's exciting that it's now happening. The Covid-19 lockdown has pushed us back a little but we're confident this project will now really get going."

Work underway will create a new access road from Western Hills Drive/SH1 to the new school construction site on the other side of the Waiarohia Stream.

An illustration of what Whangārei Boys High School will look like after a $50M upgrade.

During construction it will provide an access-way to the building site, without the need to transit through the centre of the school, eliminating disruption to the school and minimising health and safety risks for the duration of the 18 months construction programme.

"With construction of the new school buildings due to start in mid-late July, and the new school due to be open in January 2022, we have a great opportunity to create something really special.

"We are thrilled to have input from local businesses and old boys in the construction of this part of the project. Along with excellent support from the Ministry of Education and local iwi, we have worked collaboratively to get to this point."

Whangārei Boys' High School Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith

The bridge work is scheduled to finish in October, and the tail end will run in parallel with the main build, which is scheduled to start mid/end of July.