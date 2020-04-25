Northland has recorded no new Covid-19 cases for the past nine days, as the national total rose by nine.

The region's tally went from 27 to 28 yesterday, however that additional case was a confirmed case which had been transferred from Auckland Regional Public Health Service to Northland District Health Board as Northland is their home region.

They have now completed quarantine and recovered.

Northland's cases are made up of 26 confirmed and 2 probable cases. Of those cases 8 are Māori, 18 are European, and 2 are listed as 'other'.

There are no Northland cases in hospital, 11 are self-isolating in the community and 17 have now recovered, including five of the eight cases of Māori ethnicity.

There was no live media update today, but in a statement Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed there were nine new cases of Covid-19, made up of four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases.

Of the new cases reported today, four are linked to existing clusters and five are linked to known confirmed cases.

Bloomfield said as the country prepares to move to alert level 3 on Tuesday morning, it was really important not to slacken off the effort.

"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in Level 4 and as we move to Level 3," he said.

There were only 39 people tested in Northland yesterday, the lower number of presentations expected because of Anzac Day.

It brings the total number of tests carried out in the region to 4062 - 3051 of those at Community Based Testing Centres, the rest across primary care, hospitals and aged residential care.

Nationally there were 5966 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 120,981.

Nationally the combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1470, with 1142 reported as recovered – an increase of 24 on yesterday.

There are seven people in hospital including one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

There are still 16 significant clusters.

People were reminded that they should not delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

If it is an emergency then dial 111 and ask for the ambulance service or go to your nearest hospital emergency department.

