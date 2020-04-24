

One of 300 drivers who were stopped by police at a checkpoint was allegedly behind the wheel illegally and breaching level 4 lockdown regulations so had his car impounded.

The Whangārei man was stopped by officers on Dave Culham Drive after they set up a checkpoint about midday yesterday ahead of the long Anzac weekend to check people were not flouting lockdown laws.

A quick check of the driver's details showed he was disqualified - that was after he allegedly gave false details and was found to be breaching lockdown. He was given a ride to the Whangārei police station where he was spoken to and the car he was driving was given a tow to a local yard for safe keeping.

There were three other drivers found to be breaching the lockdown laws and they were issued with a warning.

Northland road policing team leader Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said the message was clear under level 4 and that was "stay home and stop the spread of the virus".

Police stopped about 300 drivers over a couple of hours at a checkpoint in Whangārei. Photo / John Stone

Even when the Government introduces level 3 just before midnight on Monday there will be still tight restrictions around travel.

Dickson said only essential workers going to work, or travel to get food and medical supplies, or dropping students at school would be permitted under the new level.

Yesterday Dickson said it became clear when officers asked some people about why they were out it wasn't for essential travel.

"We are still in level 4. Stay home and only travel for essentials. Reduce the risk of spreading the virus and reduce the risks on the roads."

He said some people were travelling to their businesses in preparation for Tuesday.

Police would remain highly visible in Northland communities and on the roads over Anzac weekend, including checkpoints at holiday hot spots to minimise non-essential travel.

Police have warned people not to head to their baches in Northland this weekend.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

