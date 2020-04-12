Two Far North teens who have been making music together since they were 12 have released their debut album. SkeletonCrew — made up of Felix Danilo, 17, of Waipapa, and Nicole Obren, 19, of Opua — released the eight-track album It's Better I Don't Know last Friday on major streaming platforms and for digital download on Bandcamp. Danilo performed, mixed and produced the music in his bedroom and Obren added the vocals in Waipapa music tutor Julian Brady's studio over Christmas.

The genre is described as indie/alternative with a blend of pop, rock and electronica. Danilo is one of the youngest musicians to hold two musical performance diplomas in electric guitar from the London College of Music and is in Year 13 at Kerikeri High School. He hopes to study music in Wellington next year. Obren is in her second year studying marine biology at Victoria University in Wellington. They have previously played together in Northland youth bands such as Friday Night Special.

Injury after tractor rolls

A person was taken to hospital with head injuries after a tractor rolled on a property in Northland.

The emergency services were called to a property at Nukutawhiti, on State Highway 15/Managkahia Rd, south of Kaikohe, about 2.20pm yesterday after reports of a tractor rolling in a paddock.

The driver of the tractor was flown to Whangārei Hospital. No further details were available at edition time.

Lotto rolls over

Powerball and Strike were not struck on Saturday and have both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $13.8 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Powerball jackpot will be $12m and Lotto First Division will be $1m on Wednesday night.

Strike also rolled over and will be $800,000.

During the lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Live draws can't continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer-generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

Do you need help?

Volunteering Northland is urging people throughout the region that need help with getting essential supplies, or someone to check on them or have a chat via phone or online to get in touch through its Facebook page.

Request form can be assessed by clicking on the "Need Support?" button.

The organisation is also in need of multilingual volunteers to join as stand by volunteers to attend to all requests that may come through.

Those interested can register through Facebook.

Volunteering Northland is a non-profit organisation providing a recruitment and referral service for volunteers and facilitates and enhances volunteering in general.