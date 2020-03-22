Someone who bought a Lotto ticket from a Ruakākā business is now a millionaire.

The $1 million Strike ticket was sold at Sweet Gifts in Ruakākā, for Saturday night's draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 9, 16, 18, 19, 20, 28. The bonus ball was 7 and the Powerball was 5.

The Strike numbers were 9, 18, 16, and 20.

There were no First Division or Powerball winners, so the big $6m jackpot rolls on to Wednesday night when the First Division prize will be $1m and Strike Four will start building up again from $200,000.

Hospital reduces visitor numbers

Changes to Northland hospitals and Whangārei libraries have been announced to protect against Covid-19.

Northland District Health Board announced only two visitors per patient - a close support person and one visitor - would be allowed. Visitors will also be screened and people who are unwell or have travelled are being asked to stay home.

Meanwhile, Whangārei District Council has closed libraries in Kamo, Onerahi and Tikipunga and the Mobile Library. Access to Whangarei Central Library has been restricted to returning items; collecting requests with self-checkout; free WiFi; the cafe; and public toilets.

Three crashes on weekend roads

Northland police were kept busy with road crashes across the region over the weekend.

On Saturday about 11.30pm a 4x4 rolled on a Waiotu Rd, a gravel road in Hukerenui, after coming around a corner. Police said no one was injured in the crash.

Yesterday about 12.20am police attended a crash where a motorbike had hit a fence. Police said the rider was aged 17.

Later that morning, at 8.05am, a vehicle flipped on State Highway 1, Okaihau. The driver had minor injuries and was being spoken to, police said.

Plea from missing teen's mum

A 15-year-old Northland schoolgirl last seen five days ago remained missing last night and her mother has made an impassioned plea through social media for her to make contact with the family.

Nicky Sheath was last seen on Wednesday last week when she was picked up from the Countdown carpark in Kensington in a vehicle driven by a man she knew. However, somewhere between Whangārei and Auckland the Whangārei Girls High School student has got out of the car. Her family have not heard from her since and mum Denese Gallagher posted a video on Facebook appealing to her daughter to let the family know she was alive and safe. By late yesterday the video had been viewed nearly 52,000 times and had been shared more than 200 times.