

A challenge to get people running or walking the equivalent of the length of Ninety Mile Beach has raised more than $25,000 for a Whangārei charity.

Kind Hands Respite Cottage, in Morningside, has benefited from the "Classic Builders 90 More Miles" event that involved people running or walking the equivalent distance of Ninety Mile Beach.

Ninety Mile Beach is actually 88km (54 miles) long.

About 140 people made the 88-kilometre commitment, raising sponsorship through Givealittle for Kind Hands - a charity offering respite and early childhood education for medically fragile or disabled children aged under six. The event raised a total of $25,400 - money that is vital in keeping the cottage's great work going.

Kind Hands founder Sharlene Clements said the amount raised was ''massive" for the charity.

"I am truly humbled by what Classic Builders has done for the children and whanau who use Kind Hands. The fact someone else believes in what I believe in has been huge. These children and whanau are incredible and to be able to give them the same opportunities as any other child just warms my heart," Clements said.

She said the money will go towards equipment and sponsoring children to attend Kind Hands or give whanau a well-deserved break while their children are being taken care of by nurses, caregivers and teachers.

The event has brought an awareness of Kind Hands to the community and for that, Clement said, she will be forever grateful. Her intention has always been to raise awareness to ensure knowledge about Kind Hands reaches whanau who really need help.

But frequently working seven days a week, and being there for overnight stays, has left her with little time.

Classic Builders Whangārei regional manager Scott Coutts saw the opportunity to create a feel-good event in support of a "really awesome" charity within the community. But he never expected quite the response the idea received, and the amount raised is much more than anticipated.

"I thought if we got to $5000 that would be really cool. I'm just so stoked that we have managed to raise this amount of money for such a deserving organisation," Coutts said.

He's already talking about his hopes to hold the event again next year, once again in support of Kind Hands.

Those thinking of taking part next year can be assured that the 88 kilometres don't need to be tackled in one day – participants have the whole month of February to complete the challenge and can even do so in teams. Neither is the course prescribed. Those taking part can choose their favourite walking tracks and daily commutes to clock up the kilometres.

Many businesses and schools were represented this year.

While in Whangārei, Kind Hands Cottage is intended to benefit all Northland children who fit into its care categories. It is the only facility offering such respite care.

The cottage provides early childhood education and respite care for children with a medical condition or disability from Monday to Friday and offers overnight stays from Wednesday to Sunday.