

The owner of an empty Whangārei house nearly destroyed by fire has previously been told to clear bamboo as it was deemed a fire hazard and to address a rat problem.

Fire ripped through the weatherboard home on Kamo Rd about 6.30am yesterday, just 50m away from the Kamo volunteer fire Brigade.

The quick arrival of fire teams from Kamo, Whangārei, Onerahi, Hikurangi and Portland meant the fire was prevented from spreading to nearby houses.

However, a Whangārei District Council spokesperson confirmed the home owner had been told to clear bamboo at the end of 2017 as it was a fire risk.

There had been a number of complaints received by the council relating to the property including a rat problem.

The owner had acted and removed some of the bamboo in 2017.

Following yesterday's fire the council had spoken with the owner and issued a dangerous building notice requiring a report from the structural engineer as soon as possible and that the property be secured so no one could enter.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said police had been contacted as the fire was suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the same property about four weeks ago after a suspiciously light fire was discovered in the front porch.

Bain said the house had been empty for a number of years and there had been no power connected to the property either.

There were major traffic delays as the road had to be closed to one lane as the fire crews ensured the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile a fire on the Brynderwyn Hills was also being investigated. Deputy principal rural fire officer Rory Renwick said the blaze was reported about 10pm on Wednesday off Artillery Rd.

It was in a pile of forestry slash and regrowth about 30mx30m.

Fire crews were at the site until the early hours of yesterday morning.

Renwick said it was a reminder while there had been some recent rain there was still plenty of dry fuel and there were still fire restrictions in place.