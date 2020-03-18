Reports of a man with a gun in a coastal community in Northland sparked an Armed Offenders Squad callout. A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to a family harm incident at a property at Oakura, 50km north of Whangārei, about 2.45pm yesterday. Due to the nature of the incident she said police were not able to go into specifics. However, a male reportedly left the property with what was believed to be a firearm in his vehicle. Armed officers and the AOS were responding as a precaution.

About 5.30pm police had arrested a man at Rawhiti, 34km north east of Russell. Police were still at the property in Oakura last night conducting inquiries but were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Timber shed fire

A firefighter douses what's left of the Kumi Rd, Awanui, cowshed. Photo / supplied

An Awanui storage shed full of timber has been destroyed in a blaze thought to have been caused by an electrical fault. Kaitaia volunteer support officer Kaye Ah-Sam said the alarm was raised about 8.30am yesterday but when the brigade arrived the disused cow shed, measuring about 10m by 3m, was ''fully involved''. Four appliances from Kaitaia and a tanker from Karikari Rural Fire attended. It appeared the fire had started where the power supply entered the building. The Kumi Rd shed, and its contents, was completely destroyed. ''It was quite sad really. It was full of beautiful slabs of wood,'' Ah-Sam said.

Cheesemakers win big

Northland cheesemakers have again won a swag of medals in the New Zealand Champions of Cheeses Awards 2020. Whangārei's Grinning Gecko Cheese Company collected 11 medals, the boutique firm's best haul to date, with gold for its camembert, silver for its brie, halloumi, feta and marore cheeses, and bronze for its Havarti-style cheeses Woolleys Bay, cumin and garlic, hot chilli, caraway seed, kau piro and haurangi. Mahoe Farmhouse Cheese of Oromahoe, near Kerikeri, won gold medals for its blue and cumin gouda, silver for its gouda and montbeliarde, and bronze for its very old edam. Grinning Gecko's camembert also won gold at the International Cheese Awards in the UK last year. The big awards, including the supreme cheese and champion cheesemaker titles, will be announced on May 6 in Hamilton.

Unit opening cancelled

The formal opening of the new endoscopy unit at Whangārei Hospital, planned for March 25, has been cancelled. Northland DHB said it had decided to cancel the opening as its staff were fully engaged in planning and preparation for Covid-19. A new $24 million unit, including the endoscopy suite, is being built at Whangārei Hospital.

Apprentice Challenge

The NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) wants Northland carpentry apprentices to enter its annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge. Every apprentice who enters will receive merchandise, thanks to Apprentice Challenge supporter ITM. Each first, second and third place-getter will be awarded a prize, and the regional winner will progress to the national Apprentice Challenge final held in Wellington this June, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes. Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/

and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by March 27.