Cooling weather has allowed fire restrictions to be eased in Whangārei and part of the Far North — but a total ban remains in place in tinder-dry Kaipara and all areas north of Taipa.

The prohibited fire season, which had been in force since January 13, was lifted yesterday in the Whangārei district and zone 2 of the Far North.

Zone 1, which includes all areas north of Taipa and Herekino Harbour, including the Aupōuri and Karikari peninsulas, remains under a total fire ban.

Despite the easing of restrictions, fire permits are still required in Whangārei and the southern half of the Far North.

Northland principal fire officer Myles Taylor said he was holding off for at least another week before relaxing the total ban in Kaipara and zone 1 of the Far North.

''They simply haven't had the rain we were hoping for and the fuels in those areas are still very dry, so any fire we get will be very deep-seated and difficult to put out.''

Elsewhere some fire permits were being issued.

''As days close in and temperatures cool we'll be able to be more generous. For now we are being cautious but we understand people need to get some things done.''

Permits were free and could be obtained via checkitsalright.nz.

Taylor said the most serious fires of the season in terms of threat to property had been on Ramp Rd on the Karikari Peninsula in December and in Paihia this month. In both cases numerous homes were threatened and evacuated.

The Ramp Rd fire was started by a car hitting a power pole but an investigation into the Paihia blaze had so far only been able to rule natural causes. Arson or a campfire were possible causes, Taylor said.

A 6ha fire on Ngapipito Rd, near Moerewa, in January was the biggest threat to forestry and could have caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

''There's been some big-ticket items this year. We managed to keep a lid on it but it was a close-run thing on several occasions.''

Fire restrictions came into force on November 26 last year and a Northland-wide total ban was declared on January 13.



Northland fire season status

Total fire ban: Kaipara, zone 1 of Far North (all areas north of Taipa and Herekino Harbour, including Aupōuri and Karikari peninsulas).

Restricted fire season: Whangārei district, zone 2 of Far North (anywhere south of Taipa and Herekino). Fires allowed but permits still required. Go to checkitsalright.nz to apply. Permits are free.

