School bags and property were given the once over by a drug sniffer dog at Northland College with four bags being identified by the canine as having been used for illegal drugs.

Principal John Kendal confirmed a dog was called in last Friday to search bags as part of ensuring "a safe environment for the school and community".

It sent a message to the 340 students that drugs were not permitted.

However, a parent with children at the school had taken to Facebook and expressed her concern over the use of the dogs and whether the school had followed the legal processes or violated the students rights.

The school was satisfied they followed strict guidelines correctly.

"It's one way of assisting to create a safer school but we know it's (drugs) a wider issue than just the school," Kendal said.

"This was not well received by some of the students but for 90 per cent of the students it's not an issue and they are comfortable having the dog come through."

A few legal prescription medicines carried by students were also detected by the dog.

It was the third year a drug dog had been used in the school and Kendal said he had seen an improvement over that time.

"It's expensive but worth it. It's about changing students' behaviour and it's worth it for us.

"Our older students know there's a possibility of about once a term but at least three times a year that our school premises might be searched."

He said students were asked to leave the classroom or building and the dog and handler made their way through and bags with illegal drugs being sniffed out by the dog.

Kendal would not discuss what had been discovered by the dog, but said family of the students involved would be called to the school to discuss what the dog had indicated on.

"It's about us improving the health and wellbeing of out tamariki and community," Kendal said.

He said potentially there were a group of students that had a drug problem and a number had come forward asking for help and a different pathway. The problem was there were not enough resources and people available to help the students.

Kendal said he had written to the Director of Education for Tai Tokerau Hira Gage asking for more help for the students.

The school followed strict guidelines set out by the Ministry of Education's "Guidelines for the Surrender and Retention of Property and Searches".

Under the law a school can search its own property at any time, for any reason, and by any method. This includes lockers, desks and other storage containers provided to students.

The school can hire contractors to bring in drug-sniffing dogs to search school property. However, the students themselves can't be searched.

Schools have limited powers to search student's clothing and bags, but only if they think students have something harmful.

An item is considered "harmful" if it poses an immediate threat to anyone's safety, including emotional safety.

Concerned parent Te Ahua Clark posted on Facebook saying drugs were not needed in schools but schools needed to follow legal processes.

"I'm challenging the process not the drugs and advocating for my kid's rights. It was really just to raise awareness that this happens and has been happening and as a parent I had no idea.

"I moved my kids to this school three weeks ago to show my support of a local school - it surely did us okay when we went through it, but my views have definitely changed as a result of this. Just really hoha now."

Gary Lloydd was against the use of the drug dogs in school.

"No to police drug dog searches, this only identifies offenders, yes to school drug counsellors Rubicon and others, deal with the problems our rangatahi have to deal with growing up in the north, social media, sex, suicide, drugs and alcohol."

Tiffany Moana Wihongi agreed with the school's approach.

"They need to get rid of the drugs in schools. How are they supposed to do that without searching them for it. If your kid doesn't do it there would be nothing to worry about."

Commenting on a similar note was Vanessa Aberneth.

"Let's look on the positive side, none of us want a drug problem at any school so is it not better to speak to our children about why this idea had merits and why it may have a positive result and may make a positive change for the school. No child should be taking drugs to school."