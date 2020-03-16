

The sting in the tail from Tropical Cyclone Gretel will be felt in Northland today, but it's heavy wind, rather than wind, that will cause problems.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the tail of Gretel would pass to the north-east of Northland today, and while it will bring rain, it's unlikely to be anywhere near enough to end Northland's drought.

''We are expecting some rain, but a lot less than some of the earlier modelling suggested. The big issue for Northland will be the wind, which is expected to be up to gale force - 63km/h to 74km/h - mainly in the east of Northland. Then in more exposed places it could be severe gale force winds of 76km/h to 87km/h,'' Makgabutlane said.

''Rainfall is likely (today) to be 10mm to 15mm before it eases in the afternoon or evening. It likely won't be enough to break the drought. That's not really a lot of rain.''

Advertisement

She said the strong winds may cause some issues across the region, especially in eastern Northland.

''That gives the potential to bring down trees and put debris across roads and may even bring down powerlines.

''The high wind gusts may also make for pretty difficult driving conditions so people will need to take care on the roads.''

Makgabutlane said most of the effects of the cyclone should be gone form Northland by tomorrow morning.